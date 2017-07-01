Observer Report

Islamabad

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque has expressed his sincere hope to bring about a quantum jump in the existing level of economic, trade, and investment cooperation between France and Pakistan.

The Ambassador, who is on a 3-day visit to Lyon from June 29 to July 1, 2017 as part of his outreach initiative to various French regions, held extensive meetings with Mrs. Nora Bera, former French Minister and Vice President of the Lyon Region and Alain Marleix, former French Minister and member of French National Assembly and discussed ways and means to further improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a message received here Friday, the Ambassador also met with F. Turcas, President of Union of Regional Small and Medium Companies (CPME) and Florent Belleteste President of Lyon Chamber of Commerce to promote bilateral business, trade and investment relations.

During the meetings, the Ambassador said that Pakistan offers one of the world’s most liberal and lucrative trade and investment regime.

He invited the French businessmen to explore many attractive investment opportunities in Pakistan, a fast growing and emerging economy of the world. It was agreed that a delegation of CPME will visit Pakistan in 2018.

He noted that bilateral trade is steadily growing over the last few yearswhile France has emerged as the third largest investor to Pakistan after China and Netherlands during 2016-17.

Later ambassador visited the factory of Clanger, a leading French company in the field of cold chain and industrial refrigeration.

The Ambassador also met with the Pakistani Community of Lyon.

He congratulated them on setting up the Pakistani cultural association which will serve as an important platform for their social and cultural activities and for promoting Pakistan in Lyon

This was the fourth leg of Ambassador’s outreach initiative. Earlier, the Ambassador had visited Toulouse in December 2016, Strasbourg and Normandy region in February and May this year to promote Pakistan as a preferred destination for making investment, doing business and trade.