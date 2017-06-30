A great tragedy has saddened the atmosphere in the country. It is great human dilemma that the greed took over these people. They literally played with fire. They knowingly walked into death trap created by the accident. An oil tanker carrying around 40,000 gallons of petrol toppled due to some mechanical fault, maybe overspeeding, near Ahmadpur Sharqia. The people from nearby village gathered there to collect the free flowing petrol. Perhaps their greed overtook the caution and blinded them. The TV screens were lit by the towering inferno. Nothing could escape death. More than 150 people were burnt alive by the intense fire while over 150 received severe burn injuries and are fighting for life in hospitals.

Chief Minister Punjab visited the victims in the hospitals and inquired about their well being. He also announced 20 lac rupees compensation for each dead victim and 10 lac each for the injured person. Pak Army also joined the rescue effort and we can never pay back the brave and hard working soldiers for the services in times of need.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was in London, shortened his visit and returned home to console the victims and their loved ones in this time of need. May Allah the Almighty rest the departed souls in peace and eternal tranquillity and grant patience and courage to the relatives to bear this immense loss. The accidents do happen but the loss of life can be avoided by exercising mental faculties. The government should provide burn unit in every district hospital. We express sympathies to the surviving victims. May Allah heal their wounds and let them live a full life.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

