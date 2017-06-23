Senate Standing Committee highly praised and lauded the performance of the Cricket team. Senator Riaz Peerzada advised the Chairman PCB Sheheryar Khan to get rid of the Khalifas from the team. The old and experienced players have outlived their utility, induct raw talent and groom them. We must think of the future.

I fully endorse his views. We must hold talent hunt contest countrywide to pick new capable players. Fresh legs should always be preferred over the non performing assets. Retire them honourably. We strongly commend Sarfraz and the boys for earning the Champions Trophy with sheer hard work. They bounced back in no time. It is not surprising. The world sees us with a myopic vision. The element of surprise remains quite strong due to mercurial nature and temperament.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

