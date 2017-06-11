13-year old domestic labourer’s family protests outside NPC for justice

A 13-year old domestic labourer Irfan Falak Sher’s family staged the demo here on Saturday for the justice and protection from culprits allegedly involved in chopping hand of Irfan Falak Sher.

His parents asked that the payment of Rs.1 million was not made to victim so far which was promised by Punjab government for treatment of Irfan and they appealed the Chief Minister of Punjab to issue directives to District Commissioner Shiekhupura for the release of Rs.1 million.

Irfan’s hand was chopped when he denied his employer to feed the cattle and allegedly involved in the victim’s case were sent to jail but later they were released and now they are threatening us to withdraw from the case.—APP

