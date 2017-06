Rawalpindi

As many as 13 profiteers were arrested who were involved in selling edibles on high rates on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Tasneem visited the Civic Center markets and arrested eight shopkeepers for selling vegetable, fruit, milk and yogurt and chicken at more rates than those fixed by the government.

Meanwhile, AC Cannt Mehreen Faheem Abbasi raided markets in Gulzar-e-Quaid and found five shopkeepers involved in profiteering.—APP