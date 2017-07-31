13 people burnt to death in road accident

Hassan Abdal

At least thirteen people including women and children were killed and four others injured as a passenger van collided with a truck near Abbott Chowk in Hassan Abdal on Sunday. The ill-fated van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Peshawar when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Abbottabad Chowk on Hassan Abdaal road. The van then hit the main gas pipeline in the area and a fire erupted, engulfing the vehicle. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and injured persons to nearby hospitals. According to rescue officials, the bodies of the deceased have been severely burnt and therefore, identification through DNA testing may not be possible. Police personnel as well as rescue officials arrived at the scene of the incident soon after the blaze was reported and gained control over the fire shortly after. The bodies were then removed from the van and transferred to District Headquarters Hospital Hassan Abdaal. Hospital sources said that women and children are also among the deceased. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the traffic accident in Hasanabdal. In a statement, he directed for providing best treatment facilities to the injured and also sought a report from the administration.—NNI