13 outlaws including 3 auto-thieves held

Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws, including three auto-thieves, and recovered stolen cars, valuables and narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, SP (Rural) Syed Mustafa Tanveer assigned the task to DSP Sihala Arshaf Shah to ensure arrest of car lifters operating in the area.

The DSP constituted a special team for the purpose which included SHO Sihala police station Abdul Ghaffor, ASI Muhammad Ashraf and Constable Yasir. This team worked hard and nabbed accused Shakeel, Zia and Faraz for their involvement in selling stolen and snatched cars after preparing their fake documents to simpletons. Three stolen cars (ICT-WX-786, IDG-6296 and LEB-6633) were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, ASI Ishtiaq Hussain Shah and Constable Gul Nawaz from Bani Gala police nabbed Mukarram and Sabia Bibi who had snatched a cab (UN-988), a mobile and cash from Israr Ahmed after hiring him for Bhara Kau.

ASI Farrukh Habib of Aabpara police nabbed Qasim and Imran after receiving a call from Rescue 15 who snatched a mobile phone and cash from Noreen Akhtar. Another accused Tauqeer was also held for having a 30-bore pistol.

A Karach Company police team arrested Talat Mehboob during patrolling for having a 30-bore pistol. Tarnol police arrested Yasim Yaseen and Hadeeqa after recovering 225 gram heroin from them.

The Anti-car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police recovered a car (LEB-149) from Asghar, which was found stolen from area of Airport police station Rawalpindi. Khana police nabbed Jamal Khan and recovered a Kalashnikov and a 30-bore pistol from him. —APP

