13 inmates escape prison in Philippines

Manila

More than a dozen inmates have escaped from a jail in the Philippines, the latest in a series of prison breaks in poverty-stricken the Southeast Asian country.

Authorities said 13 detainees, facing drug charges, made their way out of the jail in San Fernando City north of the capital, Manila, before dawn on Sunday.

“They sawed through the bars of the metal grille,” said Derrick Arnold Carreon, a spokesman for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, adding that an investigation was underway to find out how they got the tools that they used to escape.

The prisoners are still on the run and security forces have launched a widespread manhunt to track them down.

Prisons in the Philippines are usually overcrowded, poorly maintained, and inadequately guarded.

In the country’s biggest jailbreak, more than 150 inmates escaped a prison in the southern Philippines in January after about a hundred gunmen stormed the facility.

Also back in August 2016, members of the Daesh-affiliated Abu Sayyaf militant group stormed a jail in the country’s south and broke out 23 inmates.—Agencies