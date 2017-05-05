13 gates of Walled City, Lahore brought back to life by artist

Staff Reporter

The 13 gates of Walled City, the heritage of ancient Lahore, have brought back to life by artist Munawar Mohiuddin. The large-size landscape paintings of thirteen gates from Lahori Gate to Roshni Gate were put on display at a painting exhibition at the Minhas Art Gallery of Government College University Lahore.

Mian Ijaz ul Hassan, a renowned painter, writer and art critic inaugurated the Mohiuddin’s solo show at GCU on Thursday, saying that “without its heritage, it would no more Lahore and we, the artist community, wanted the government to understand this.” He said they welcomed the development but it should not be at the cost of heritage.

Mr Hassan, who is also Old Ravian, said that most of these gates didn’t exist anymore, and the artist had recreated them on the basis their description in the historical books and documents. “These thirteen gates were brands of ancient Lahore and Munawar Mohiuddin has made them eternal through his artwork,” he added.