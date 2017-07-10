13 dead in accidents

Sehwan

At least eight people died and more than a dozen others injured in separate road mishaps in Sehwan, Hub, Khanewal, Sialkot on Saturday-Sunday night. Police said that the first accident took place near Lakki Shah Saddar at Indus Highway in Sehwan where an over speeding van hit a rickshaw.

Five people died in the accident while four others were seriously injured. In the second accident, a Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Gwadar turned turtle near Kund Malir in Hub. Three people died on the spot in the accident whereas 11 others were injured. In Khanewal, two persons were killed while two others of a family sustained injuries in an accident near Toll Plaza, here on Sunday. In Sialkot, a man was killed in a road accident near village of Baghuwaal, here on Sunday. In South Waziristan, three persons including two women were killed and five injured in a hand grenade blast in Birmal tehsil of area of the agency, said political administration on Sunday.—Agencies