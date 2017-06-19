A father role is like an umbrella in the family, as they always provide protection from any kind of problem to their family. In everyday life, various fictional characters such as super heroes inspire us, but in reality, Fathers work hard daily to provide all facilities to their families for a peaceful living.

In Pakistan we witnessed the greatest example of fatherhood from Abdul Sattar Edhi, as he is the man who not only gives his name but also provide shelters to many orphans. However, we are so much busy in our lives and forget to pay tribute our heroes. Mothers as well as fathers are the greatest blessing of Allah on the earth. At the end, I would like to pay tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi who served all his life for humanity and yes to my Dad who always support and push me to achieve my goals.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

