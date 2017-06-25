129 dev schemes about to complete in Faisalabad

Faisalabad

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held here Saturday at the DC’s Office with MPA Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad in the chair. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar briefed about pace of ongoing development schemes and law and order situation in the district. Parliamentarians Haji Akram Ansari, Mian Abdul Mannan, Talal Badar Ch, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Rao Kashim Rahim, Haji Ilyas Ansari, Mian Tahr Jamil, Rai Usman Kharal, Dr Najma Afzal, Haji Khalid Saeed, Jafar Ali Hocha, Rai Haider Ali, Arif Mehmud Gill and others participated in the meeting while heads of different departments were also present.

DC Salman Ghani said 129 development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 449.81 million under CM Special Development Package were near completion in Faisalabad while 1,108 development schemes had been identified under PM Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme which would be completed at a cost of Rs 3 billion. He said development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians had been included in the next financial year budget. He said 17 different mega development projects had been approve by the Punjab government at a cost of more than Rs 5 billion, including Canal Road Kashmir Pul Underpass, Novelty Pul Samudri Road Underpass, Canal Road Service Road and Sports Complex. The DC said the second phase of water supply project would be completed at a cost of Rs 14 billion while Rs 1.55 billion would be spent on the completion of Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony. CPO Afzaal Ahamd Kausar, in his briefing, said police had adopted a comprehensive strategy to control crimes and a number of reforms had been introduced to make the working of police in line with the information technology.

He added the proposals and suggestions of parliamentarians would also be welcomed for maintaining law & order situation and said security had been beefed up.—APP