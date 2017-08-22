Over 128,500 Pak pilgrims in S Arabia

Islamabad

More than 128,500 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia under the government and private Haj schemes.

The number of pilgrims who have reached under the government scheme and the private scheme is 84, 799 and 43,732 respectively.

The flight operation will continue till August 26 to airlift the remaining pilgrims to the holy land for performance of Hajj, Pak Haj Mission said on Monday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has made arrangements to address complaints of pilgrims on different matters including those relating to lost baggage and the food.

Haj Director General SajidYousfani said that currently a staff of 2,000 had been engaged in different cells for the service of pilgrims. Giving details about the medical mission, he said forty nine thousand Hujjaj had benefitted from the OPD service so far. “The tally of total admissions in the main hospital stands at 34,” he said.

“As the number of pilgrims is higher this year, so a shuttle service has been provided in each sector where Pakistani pilgrims are residing, to shift the patient to the central hospital in case of any emergency. Nine dispensaries have also been set up in each sector. Each dispensary has a lady doctor in order to provide timely medical care to the women,” he added.—TNS