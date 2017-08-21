Over 128,500 Pak pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

Makkah

More than 128,500 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia under the government and private schemes. The number of Hujjaj who have reached under the government scheme is 84, 799 and the private scheme 43, 732. The flight operation will continue till 26th of August to airlift the remaining pilgrims to the holy land for performance of Hajj, Pak Haj Mission said here Sunday. The Ministry of religious affairs has made elaborate arrangements to address complaints of Hujjaj on different matters including those relating to baggage lost and the food.

The Director General Haj Sajid Yousfani said that currently a staff of two thousand and one hundred has been engaged in different cells for the service of pilgrims. Giving details about the medical mission he said so far about forty nine thousand Hujjaj have benefitted from our OPD service while the tally of total admissions in the main hospital stands at thirty four.

As the number of Hujjaj are higher this year, therefore, a shuttle service has been provided in each sector where Pakistani pilgrims are residing so that any patient could be shifted to the central hospital in case of any emergency. Nine dispensaries have also been set up in each sector. Each dispensary has a lady doctor in order to provide timely medical care to the female Hujjaj. He said serious patients are shifted to Saudi hospitals where a Pakistani translator is always available for their assistance.

Responding to a question, the director hajj stated that our services will also expand with the increase in the number of Hujjaj in the coming days. He said the medical mission which currently has a staff of four hundred will cross the mark of five hundred and forty when all the Pakistan pilgrims i.e. over one hundred and seven thousand will reach the holy city.—APP