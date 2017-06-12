Good news that both India and Pakistan have now become the full members of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) has just arrived in, sending the positive vibes across these two nations. In fact these positive steps have been appreciated by all. In particular, almost all the renowned English newspapers in Pakistan have highlighted this particular aspect in a positive way. More than this, Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev’s statement that it is an important moment to have India and Pakistan as the SCO members is also proof of the positive development.

Sometime ago, a famous Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan had published an interesting article on Pakistan’s cities like Islamabad. The Tamil weekly also came forward to republish the voice of some Pakistanis who positively commented on India-Pakistan relationship.

Sometime back, the packs of cement made in Pakistan had gained entry to Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, India for construction-related activities. Incidentally this story had created unnecessary panic among the public. And I was concerned about the news then. In fact my first-ever job involving export and import activities in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, India had given me great scope for interacting with many foreigners from countries like Malaysia and Sri Lanka who were used to visiting Tuticorin on their shipment of cargo. Besides this, Financial Express [a famous Indian financial daily] had published the news of the stalled business activities between India and Pakistan. Shocked by the news report, I had started wondering what was holding back the leaders from starting business between Pakistan and India. It is of immense importance to grow vigorous business activities between India and Pakistan so that wealth can be fairly used to make India and Pakistan healthy and wealthy on the global stage.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related