Raza Naqvi

Attock

Under Chief Minister Punjab Green Cab Scheme, Suzuki Pick ups and Carry vans were given to 1240 individuals belonging to different Tehsils of Attock on down payments. A source of Bank of Punjab talking to APP said action under the rules is being taken against defaulters of the scheme which includes confiscation of vehicles and heavy fine. The source said that sale of these vehicles to any other person was illegal.