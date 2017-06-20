124 held for aerial firing

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police taking strong note of aerial firing arrested 124 accused and lodged 140 cases during crackdown across the province. The spokesman of IGP office said here Monday that 55 cases were registered in Peshawar where 60 accused were held, 28 were arrested in 28 cases in Mardan, four nabbed in eight cases in Nowshera, two accused arrested from Charsadda in two cases, four booked in Swabi in four cases, 11 persons were arrested in Kohat in 23 cases, one each was arrested from Shangla, Hangu, Lakki and DIKhan, six from Tank, two from Abbotabad and three from Manshera. It said that Central Police Office Peshawar through regional police officers notified that aerial firing was against Islamic teaching and illegal act which poses threat to human lives.—APP