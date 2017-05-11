1200 MW gas based power plant to be set up

Punjab cabinet pays tributes to PM, CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

An important meeting of the Provincial Cabinet was held here Wednesday with Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting accorded approval to the setting up of new 1200 megawatt gas based power plant in the province. The meeting also approved the establishment of safe city projects in six major cities of the province. The safe city projects would be set up in Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha. These projects would be implemented in phases; and later on, safe city project would also be initiated in Sahiwal.

The Provincial Cabinet approved the agreement between Punjab government, agriculture department and Akhuwat for providing interest free loans to small and landless farmers. The Punjab government would set up a revolving fund with an amount of Rs.2 billion for the purpose.

The meeting also approved amendments in different laws including Punjab E-Stamp Rules 2016, Punjab Sales Tax on Services (Amended) Ordinance 2016, Fort Munro Development Act 2016 and PEEDA Act, 2016.

The meeting approved the establishment of Punjab Mental Health Authority under the Punjab Mental Health Ordinance, 2001

The Provincial Cabinet commended the efforts of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for receiving arrears of net hydel profit from the Center. It paid rich tributes to the efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for speedy completion of energy projects. After the approval of amendments in PEEDA Act, 2006, the inquiry would have to be finalized in 60 days, instead of 90 days. Meanwhile, the retired employee has been granted the right to appeal.

In his address to the Provincial Cabinet, the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has decided to set up a new gas power plant of 1200 megawatt on its own. This project has been envisaged keeping in view the energy needs of the country, as well as the energy challenges of the future.

The PML-N government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has been striving hard for the fast-track completion of energy projects, and quite a number of projects are in the final phase of their completion. The Chief Minister said that after its launch from Lahore, the safe city project is being launched in six big cities of the Punjab; and added that work on these safe city projects would be started within next few months.