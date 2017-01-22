1200 labourers get Khidmat Cards

Layyah

The government has provided 1200 Khidmat Cards to kids of labourers at different Kilns with an objective to provide them free of cost education in Layyah.

This was stated by District Education Officer Malik Sarfaraz while talking to media here on Saturday. He said that 1200 Khidmat Cards had been distributed among kiln labourers so far and the process of distribution of more Khidmat Card had been re-started in the district.

“Thousands of the cards will be given to the poor in next few days,” he added. Earlier, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that children freed from auto workshops, hotels and restaurants, petrol pumps and service stations are being enroled in schools and will be provided financial incentives and stipends, he said. It was proposed that Rs 2000 one time stipend be given to the parents of children enroled in school for encouragement at admission stage, whereas Rs 2000 per month be given to those who will continue their studies on regular basis.