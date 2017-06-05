1,200 Daesh elements operating in Philippines: Indonesia

Jakarta

Suspected Daesh members are transported in a police vehicle after being captured in a village in Marawi City on the southern island of Mindanao on June 3, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Suspected Daesh members are transported in a police vehicle after being captured in a village in Marawi City on the southern island of Mindanao on June 3, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

The Indonesian defense chief claims about 1,200 Takfiri Daesh elements are currently operating in the Philippines, which is in the middle of a large offensive against militants tied to the terror group in the south. Ryamizard Ryacudu, who was speaking at an international security summit in Singapore on Sunday, described the Daesh-affiliated militants as “killing machines” and called for full-scale regional cooperation against the notorious terror outfit.

“I was advised last night, 1,200 ISIL in the Philippines, around 40 from Indonesia,” Ryacudu said. “How can we tackle these foreign fighters? We have to be comprehensive.”

“We have to find… complete ways but we must exercise caution, they are killing machines. Their aim is to kill other people so that’s why it’s our responsibility that we have common understanding, consensus and common proceedings on how to fight these foreign fighters,” the Indonesian defense minister added. The comments come as a bloody standoff is underway between Philippine troops and the militants fighting under the Daesh flag in the country’s troubled south.

Philippine marines patrol a deserted street on their way to assault a militant hideout in Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao on June 3, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

On May 23, gunmen rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city of Marawi in response to an effort by government forces to arrest their leader, Isnilon Hapilon. The city has been under a siege for over two weeks and about 2,000 civilians are still trapped in the militant-held areas.

However, Philippine Defense Undersecretary Ricardo David, who was speaking at the same forum, said the figure provided by the Indonesian minister was new to him.—Agencies