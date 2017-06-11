Over 1,200 Afghan refugee students benefitted from DAFI scholarship

Over 1,200 Afghan refugee students who are living in Pakistan have got benefit from the German-funded Albert Einstein Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), scholarship.

An official source told APP here on Saturday that this year United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Government of Germany marked 25th years of the German-funded Albert Einstein Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), that provides means for refugees to pursue a higher education, said a press release here on Saturday.

There are currently some 115 DAFI scholarship holders studying at different universities across Pakistan.

Since 1992, the programme has provided financial support scholarships to refugees to study at universities and colleges in the countries where they have sought refuge. DAFI is the only global programme helping refugees access higher education.

These students are enrolled in courses covering agriculture and forestry, social and behavioral sciences, commercial and business administration, computer science, medical science and healthcare, natural sciences, engineering, law and mass communication. Enrolment process for the 2017 scholarships programme begins in August.—APP

