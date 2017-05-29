120 workers to clean 13 Ramazan Bazaars

Faisalabad

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has evolved a comprehensive strategy for cleanliness in Ramzan Bazaars established in city. A spokesman of the company said on Sunday that 13 Ramzan Bazaars were arranged in city area for which the FWMC has deputed 120 waste workers. These workers will perform duties in two shifts daily whereas 12 hand carts and 36 wheelie bins have also been provided for the purpose, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Asif Tufail conducted a raid in Daska on Sunday and found substandard daily-use items being sold at Ramazan Bazaar. He suspended secretary of the market committee Daska, Ehsan Ullah, over his slackness and negligence. The DC said profiteering and hoarding of daily-use commodities would not be allowed during Ramazan.

In Multan a large number of people visited Ramazan Bazaars on the first day of the holy month on Sunday, while all government departments represented their presence and facilitated the buyers. Government officials from different departments kept on checking rates and quality of the products in the special bazaars.

Sunday leave was cancelled for the government officials in the wake of the holy month, an officer of the district government told APP here. Information officer Waseem Yousaf said that the Punjab government has established 13 Ramazan bazaars in Multan to provide relief to the faithful.—APP