120 non-custom paid cell phones seized

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

Jacobabad police have foiled a smuggling bid of 120 non-custom paid cell phones and arrested two accused during snap checking at Dilmurad-Kashmore national highway, in the limits of Dilawar Police Station, here on Saturday.

According to SHO Dilawar Police Station, Ghulam Asghar Tunio that police have engaged in routine patrolling exercise and snap checking over suspicion police have signaled to stop a XLI car bearing No. [ALH-122], it was coming from Quetta towards Kashmore Town while during search of the vehicle police have recovered 120 non-custom paid mobile phones and arrested two accused named Sadaqat Ali son of Tooto Khan Khokhar, and Aajab Gul son of Bangul Khan Solangi, both the resident of Kashmore tehsil of Kashmore-Kandhdkot district, SHO maintained. Later, police have handed over recovered mobile phone and accused to Jacobabad custom officials for further necessary action.