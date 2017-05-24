120 kg charas recovered from rickshaw

City Reporter

A team of Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control, led by ETO Kaleem Ullah Wasan and AETO Ejaz Baloch have recovered 120 kilogram charas from a Rikshaw at Gareebabad Baloch Para District Malir.

However the Rikshaw driver managed to escape from crime scene. It was also known the number of Rikshaw was tempered. A case has been lodged and investigations are under way.

Meanwhile the minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the excise teams to speed up their raids against drug peddlers and enhance their intelligence network to nab the drug peddlers.