120 held for using unfair means in annual exams

IGP takes notice of police personnel facilitating in cheating

Larkana/Karachi

The 32 vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Friday caught 120 Girls and Boys students red handed while using unfair means (copying) in the examinations of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-I and Part-II (Class XI & XII), Annual Examinations 2017 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.

These vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 120 male and female students while using unfair means (copying) in the Physics-I of Annual Examinations-2017.

Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 20 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja has taken notice of media reports regarding involvement of police personnel in facilitating usage of unfair means in the examinations of Shikarpur Board. A police spokesman said here on Friday that he has sought detailed report on this from DIG Larkana and SSP Shikarpur and issued directive for immediate inquiry.

He said that the IGP also directed that police personnel deputed for security duties at the examination centres should perform their duties with commitment and avoid any involvement in examination process or contacts with the candidates or else disciplinary action would be initiated.

The Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed Chairman Board of Intermediate Karachi, Director General Colleges and Director Schools Karachi to take steps to stop use of unfair means in examinations at all cost and take drastic measure to counter this menace that is destroying our future generations.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his Sindh Assembly building office on Friday, said a statement. DG colleges Dr. Nasir Ansar, Chairman Board of Intermediate Karachi Inam Ahmed and Director Schools Karachi Dr. Riaz Ahmed Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.—APP