Karachi

A total 12 teams will contest in the National Bank President (NBP) Cup All Pakistan Football Tournament which will start on Jan 17 at (KPT) Football Stadium – Benazir Bhutto Complex here.

This was announced in a statement by head of Sports department of the NBP Owais Asad Khan.

The tournament’s final will be played on Jan 29. Further details will be shared with media in a press conference on Jan 15, at 3pm in Karachi Press Club.—APP