12 suspects arrested in search operation

Staff Reporter

At least 12 suspected people were arrested by law enforcement agencies during search operation here on Saturday

According to police sources, the joint search operation was conducted by Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Bari Imam and other areas of federal capital.

Meanwhile , Islamabad Special Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) nabbed two Burglars involved in Burglary and theft incidents and recovered a stolen mobile from their possession.

One burglar is proclaimed offender in a burglary case.

The arrested suspects were shifted to Secretariat police station for interrogation.

Mewanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have arrested three suspect dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Race Course Police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Peoples Colony area in its jurisdiction and arrested three suspect dacoits namely accused Mubeen, Ali and Fida and recovered two pistols with 10 rounds and a dagger.

Further investigation is underway.