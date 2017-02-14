12 proclaimed offenders arrested

Staff Reporter

Islamabad City Zone Police have arrested 12 proclaimed offenders involved in crimes of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani directed all police official for effective crackdown against absconders.

Following his directions, city zone police accelerated efforts against such criminals and SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, directed city zone SDPOs to brief the policemen as how to make this campaign effective.

The SHOs of city zone along with their teams made efforts and succeeded to nab 12 proclaimed offenders.

Five POs were wanted in cheque dishonor cases, three in theft cases, two in cases of having tempered vehicles and one each in attempt to murder and kidnapping case.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this performance of city zone police and directed to devise further effective strategy to ensure more arrest of proclaimed offenders.