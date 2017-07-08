12 outlaws including gamblers rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 12 outlaws including three gamblers besides recovering 420 grams charras, five liter liquor, three 30 bore pistols with 250 rounds, a revolver 30 bore with four rounds, 250 liter diesel and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police netted Raees for having 130 grams charras while Fazal was booked for possessing 170 grams charras. Murree police arrested Anjum with 120 grams charras. Saddar Wah police recovered five liter liquor from Ghulam Abbas. City and R.A.Bazar police recovered an illegal revolver with four rounds, two pistols with 50 rounds, 50 rounds of 12 bore rifle, 96 Kalashnikov rounds and 50, 7mm rounds from Shahzad, Asad and Umar.

Jatli police conducted a raid at an illegal petrol agency and recovered 250 liter diesel while Pirwadhai police on violation of Security Ordinance netted Muhammad Qasim. Police also recovered Rs 4200 cash stake money and three mobile phones from their possession.—APP