12 outlaws held with valuables

Staff Reporter

Civil Lines Division police, during a crackdown arrested 12 accused and recovered cash, cell-phones, motorcycles and other valuables from them.

A police team led by SHO Garhi Shahu Tehseen Najam conducted raids at various places and arrested three accused – Sabir, Yasin and Bahadur – involved in gambling, said official sources.

Police also recovered Rs 17,000 in cash, cell-phones and other valuables from their possession.

Similarly, another police team headed by SHO Shalimar Ghulam Bari arrested seven gamblers – Sharjeel Butt, Kashif, Haseeb, Noshad, Faizan, Asad Khan and Imran besides recovering cash, cell-phones, television and LCDs from them.

However, Gujjarpura Investigation Wing arrested two accused – Ahsaan and Fahad – involved in a number of dacoity cases and recovered three motorcycles and illicit weapons.