12 new projects in CPEC

Hamid Ali NB

Turbat

CPEC comprises a collection of projects currently under construction at a cost of $51 billion. CPEC aims to facilitate trade along an overland route that connects Kashgar and Gwadar, through the construction of a network of highways, railways, and pipelines. The corridor is intended to rapidly expand and upgrade Pakistani infrastructure, as well as deepen and broaden economic links between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China.

It is essential to mention that in the 6th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) in Beijing from 27th to 29th of December. 12 new projects have been officially made part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). I would like to request the government of Pakistan to give top priority to Balochistan after the implementation of early mentioned projects so that the Baloch and Balochistan should develop economically.