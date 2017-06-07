12 lawbreakers including five one-wheelers netted

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 12 lawbreakers including five one-wheelers besides recovering 1910 grams charras, four pistols 30 bore with 14 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held Ali for having 120 grams charras. Westridge police arrested Tanveer for possessing 520 grams charras. Gujar Khan police rounded up Tanveer another accused and recovered 1270 grams charras.

Naseerabad, Airport, Morgah and Taxila police netted Asad, Kamran, Attique and Khalid on recovery of illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police rounded up five motorcyclists namely Gulbaz, Ehtesham, Talah, Waleed and Nadeem who were allegedly involved in one-wheeling, rash and reckless driving.