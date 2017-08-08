12 lawbreakers including, dacoits netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti social elements have arrested 21 law breakers including two suspected dacoits and three for immoral activities besides recovering 4,980 gram charras, 25 liter liquor, 15 bottles of liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds and a 32 bore revolver with two rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad Police held Ibrahim for having 400 gram charras while 400 gram charras was also recovered from the possession of Akbar.

Gujar Khan Police netted Sajid for possessing 1,380 gram charras. Saddar Baroni Police rounded up Aqeel with 1,010 gram charras while Imran and Amir were nabbed with 490 and 1100 gram charras respectively. City Police apprehended Mujahid and recovered 10 liter liquor. Gangmandi Police arrested Akhtar for having five liter liquor.

Pirwadhai Police also recovered 10 liters liquor from Siraj. Gujar Khan Police arrested Nazir for carrying 15 liters liquor.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, Banni Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and netted two suspected dacoits namely Faheem and Fazal and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 11 rounds.

Morgah Police raided at a brothel being run in Jhamra area and arrested three including a woman who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.—APP