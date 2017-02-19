12 donkeys slaughtered, skinned

Sahiwal

Unknown thieves stole 12 donkeys and slaughtered them for hides here on Saturday. Police said that 12 donkeys were stolen from Chak No 6/92-R of Sahiwal.

The thieves slaughtered the donkeys, skinned them and fled after throwing the dead remains outside the village.

It should be mentioned millions of donkeys are at risk of being bludgeoned and even skinned alive because of the insatiable demand for a traditional Chinese cosmetic serum said to stop wrinkles.

Selling at up £300 a kilo, the donkey hide product known as ejiao was once the preserve of Chinese royalty but an increasingly affluent middle class in the country has pushed up demand.—INP