Sargodha

The annual sports gala at Government College of Technology PAF Sargodha started here Tuesday with the participation of 12 teams from various districts of the province. Players belonging to Attock, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kamalia, Jhang and Chiniot were vying to win the sports events scheduled to continue till January 27. —APP