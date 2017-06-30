12 dead as cable car falls near Murree

Strong wind led to cable car breaking, falling

Our Correspondent

Murree

At least 11 people died and two were injured when a cable car ‘doli’ installed by local villagers broke away from the wires and fell at Chharra Pani in the Galiyat region on Thursday, rescue officials said.

The ‘doli’ cable car was situated over a nullah (drain) between Chharra Pani and Banwari, Hazara.

“There was a strong wind which led to the cable car breaking and falling,” an eyewitness said. The injured were taken to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, rescue sources said, adding that the 11 had died on the spot. The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families.

According to reports locals used the cable car to travel between two villages.

According to reports, the cable car was installed by locals without approval from the departments concerned. It was being used to travel from Tret to Dannah village.

The wounded were shifted to Holy Family Hospital where they succumbed to injuries leaving the death toll rise to 12. The injured who died at the hospital include 23-year Muhammed Haseeb and Muhammed Adnan.

Later, the relatives and bereaved families staged a protest with the bodies placed on the road.

According to rescuers, the cable car was being used for transportation between Sharafani in Punjab and Banwari in KP. The cable car was the only source of transportation between the two hilly areas as there are no roads connecting the two, they said.

When asked if the cable car was being used for commercial purposes, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal said the incident took place in Abbottabad district which is part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government would be able to answer this question.

“We received a call of the accident taking place and Rescue 1122 immediately mobilised and the rescue operation was completed at the earliest,” Talat Mehmood Gondal added.

Assistant Commissioner Murree, Arifullah Khan, confirmed the incident, reporting that rescue personnel shifted the bodies from the scene of the incident. A spokesperson for the Galiyat Development Authority said the main chairlift in Ayubia had not been affected and is being operated as per routine.

Families of the victims blamed the ‘substandard cable car’ operators and held the government responsible for the tragedy. The demonstration resulted in creating a massive traffic jam in the already tourist-congested hill station. However, the tourists have also been warned to take precautionary measures while travelling. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the chairlift incident at Chharra Pani and directed authorities concerned for immediate medical aid to the injured.

Chairlift accidents are common in mountainous areas of Pakistan, where the lifts are often used to cross rivers.