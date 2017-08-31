12 Baloch Republican Army militants surrender

Staff reporter

Rawalpindi

Twelve members of the Baloch Republican Army surrendered to security forces in Balochistan on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said. According to the statement, the militants relinquished their weapons and ammunition to security forces in Noshki area after “an intelligence effort”, the army said. The statement added that among the militants who surrendered were two “mid-tier” militants identified as Wali Khan, a resident of District Kohlu and Karghani, a resident of Sui. Separately, 39 suspects, including eight Afghans, were apprehended in intelligence-based operations conducted jointly by the Pakistan Rangers, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies in Lahore, Faisalabad.