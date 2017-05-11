Sana Samad

Turbat

We whole know CPEC is a great source for Pakistan to make her economy strong and move toward development, but cutting of trees for the CPEC roads can be very much dangerous for Pakistan. According to the recent news in Dawn newspaper, thousands of trees will be cut to clear the way for CPEC. Already over 13,000 tress have been chopped down to measure 200,000 cubic feet at the forest of Oghi and Darband in Mansehra district. Not only this for CPEC route, thousands of trees will be cut down in more than 28 villages. Our country is already suffering from climate change as just five percent of the country is covered by the forest. Still instead of planting trees, we are cutting the trees and putting the citizens’ life at risk.

Every year, heat wave is becoming higher and killing the people as there is lack of rain in the country. Though CPEC is the only source for Pakistan to develop, but cutting trees is something that should also be taken into consideration. CPEC is also for the citizens to have more facilities, but if they will not be alive then who will benefit from it. At least our country should be covered by the forest by 32 percent that people should not suffer from climate change and die. I request the government to find other ways for CPEC and stop cutting the trees and plant more trees to protect the country.