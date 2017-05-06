K-Electric wins HinoPak Cricket Tournament

Karachi

The K-Electric has won the HinoPak Cricket Tournament.

An official said on Friday that the team beat Pakistan Navy in the final by 81 runs.

The prize distribution ceremony for the 21st HinoPak Cricket Tournament. Chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony was CEO and Managing Director of HinoPak Motors Tatsuhei Muto, who handed the trophy to Head of Sports for K-Electric, Mahmood Riaz.

Speaking at the occasion Mahmood Riaz said that the entire team has made K-Electric proud after such a strong display.—APP

Corps Commander Golf Tournament begins

Lahore

The 26th Corps Commander Cup Golf tournament began here on Friday at the lush-green Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club (LGG&CC). General Officer Commanding Major General Syed M Adnan, who is also patron of LGG&CC, teed off to inaugurate the exciting event.

The 3-day national level tournament is being participated by 389 golfers including 125 amateurs, 68 senior amateurs, 46 veterans, 21 ladies and 19 boys from 13 golf clubs of the country. Renowned golfers like Abul Zahoor of Multan Golf Club, Aashiq Hussain of Multan, Muhammad Rehman of Royal Palm Golf Club, Nadeem Aslam of LGG&CC, Fakher Imam of Defence Raya Golf Club and M Saqib of LGG&CC will compete in gross and net amateur competition.—APP