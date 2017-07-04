116 kilometer roads carpeted in capital: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said that after revamping Machinery Pool Organization (MPO), repair/maintenance and carpeting of 116 Kilometer roads have been made.

Efforts are being made to complete the projects even less than the estimated cost so that sufficient amount could be saved, he added.

He said that acting upon policy of self reliance and self sustainability all formations of CDA / Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are being strengthened both financially and administratively. Mayor said that after assuming the responsibility regarding development of the city, MPO was revamped and 116 Kilometer roads including Constitution Avenue, Pir Sohawa, G-8 Round about, Secretariat Blocks, Sector D-12, Convention Sentre, Diplomatic Enclave, Service Road (North) Sector E-11, Khyaban-e-Suherwardi, Serena Chowk, VIP Loop Fiazabad Chowk, Khaiban-e-Iqbal and Margalla Road had been carpeted.

If these roads would be carpeted by any other organization it would cost 295 million rupees, however, by utilizing available resources of MPO Directorate has saved Rs 190 million. He said that federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Shrif, is acting upon the policy of self reliance and it is matter of honour that CDA and MCI are also following the tradition set by the federal government and available resources are being utilized to make federal capital a modern city.