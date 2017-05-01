Tabeer Raza

Karachi

Labour Day is marked on 1 May every year. It is celebrated to show respect and pay tribute to labour class in Pakistan which plays a vital role in nation building. Pakistan’s first labor policy was announced in 1973. In present economic conditions of Pakistan, the labour is suffering harshly.

The energy crisis takes the labour problems to the new heights. Industries are not working hence there are no jobs .These conditions affect labour class directly. Joblessness develops frustration among people which causes many social problems including increasing incidents of robbery, suicide, child labour and many others. To overcome this problem we need to improve our resources .We need to solve the labour issues as labour force is back bone of any country’s economy and economy is a key to success. Government needs to solve problems of labourers on a priority basis.