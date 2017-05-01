Fida Zaman

Kech

The Labour Day on May 1 is celebrated by the international community every year, as this public holiday is commemorated to generate awareness about the countless problems being faced by the labourers. The celebration of Labour Day is to remind everyone that workers too have rights and respect. Keeping it simple, in our society labours have no value as they are suffering from rising inflation and bad security situation in the province. These problems have made life miserable for workers, especially daily wagers.

Actually, labours are the close friends of Allah as Allah loves those who work with HH {hard and honesty}. Despite the Day being celebrated with full enthusiasm, conditions of labours have not improved. Pakistan still has a long road to tread when it comes to workers.