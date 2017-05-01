Sidra Anwar

Karachi

Labour Day is celebrated on 1st May every year worldwide including Pakistan to pay tribute to those labours who made countless contributions to make the world strong and prosperous. This day recalls back of those innocent workers who laid down their lives in 1886 in Chicago for the rights of the labour, that’s why this day is dedicated to the labours for their social and economic achievements.

Labour organizations all across the world took out processions, rallies and held seminars to encounter the problems faced by the labour community. Labours are the backbone of every society and country. No country can deny the worth and importance of the labours in both industrial and agricultural fields. Labours are real pride for a country and helps to sustain the economy of a country.

They must be given equal rights by fulfilling their basic needs. Adequate wages must be paid to the labouring classes so that they can meet the expenses of their family’s food, shelter, education and health.