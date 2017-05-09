1122 to organize security guards’ training workshops

Faisal khawer butt

Sialkot

Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122 is going to organize seven-day training workshops for 70 security guards of Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) , a press release said on Monday.

Experts of Rescue 1122 would provide training to security guards about fire-fighting, basic medical aide, etc. The experts would also provide training the security guards as how to help out people during road accidents and other emergencies.

The workshop aimed to provide more and more training to people about emergencies in order to help out people during emergencies at earliest.