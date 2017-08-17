111 child abuse cases in Sheikhupura

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

More than 100 cases of violence against children, including cases of murder and sexual abuse, were reported during the ongoing year in the Sheikhupura region, which comprises the Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur districts, Deputy Inspector General of Police Shahzad Sultan told the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday.

The 111 cases reported document instances of horrific violence against children. For example, two boys and five girls were killed after being raped in Kasur, whereas three children in Nankana Sahab and 11 in Sheikhupura survived murder attempts after being raped, the police official, along with Kasur’s senior superintendent of police, told the Senate committee.

Sharing the details of investigations conducted so far, the police officials said that most instances of child abuse took place in evening hours. The officials further said that the majority of child abuse crimes take place in under-construction areas. They revealed that close relatives were found involved in the majority of cases, and in one particular case, a grandfather was involved in raping and murdering the victim.

The police officials informed the committee that investigations in two cases reported in Kasur have been completed. A pattern has been detected in at least four more cases of child abuse and evidence points to the involvement of a single culprit in the four cases.

Closed Circuit Television cameras have been installed in problem areas, whereas police patrols have already been increased in Kasur, particularly during evening hours. A total of 135 suspects have been nominated in the 111 cases, of which 115 have been arrested, they added.