1100 grams heroine powder recovered

Staff Reporter

During a search Shikarpur Excise Police has recovered 1100 gram heroine powder from the possession of the accused and arrested him . The worth of caught heroine is stated to be more than one crore rupees in international market. According to details an Excise Police team Shikarpur , while searching a Karachi bound Peshawar bus, found accused Muaaz Khan Pathan possessing 1100 gram heroine and arrested him.

A case has been lodged against him and investigations are underway. Meanwhile the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers to continue campaign against drug peddlers and utilize all their capabilities and resources against drug peddlers and foil their all ulterior motives.