110 sq km area cleared in Rajgal: ISPR

Operation Khyber-4

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

One hundred and ten square kilometres area in Rajgal valley has been cleared by the forces as Operation Khyber-4 continues as planned, after it was launched to “wipe out terrorists” in the area under Radd-ul-Fasaad earlier this month, the ISPR said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the forces successfully cleared 110 square kilometres in the Rajgal valley of Khyber Agency after a number of terrorist hideouts in the area were “dismantled” and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) neutralised.

Terrorists had laid a number of IEDs which were detected, recovered and neutralised by the Pakistan Army Engineers Counter IED teams. “Forces are searching cleared areas of Wucha Wana, Bagh, Ziarat Sereh and Pak Darra,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile 42 suspects had been arrested in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi over the past 48 hours as the Punjab Rangers, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab and police, conducted operations against terrorists and their facilitators in the province, the ISPR added.