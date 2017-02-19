11 TTP terrorists entering Pakistan killed

Action against terrorists continues, several killed, many injured, scores apprehended; Hideouts in Kurram, Khyber pounded

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The security forces that had sprung into action against the terrorists in the back drop of deadly suicide attacks all over the country leaving hundreds dead and injured, on Sunday foiled a bid of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan killing eleven terrorists including two commanders.

The militants were rounded up by security forces in Superkot and Para Chamkani areas of Kurram tribal region. Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commanders identified as Amin Shogray and Zubair alias Sangray were among eleven terrorists killed in the exchange of fire.

The security forces in their continued offensives on the third consecutive day gunned down at least 21 trouble makers during strikes on their hideouts in Kurram and Khyber agency on Sunday. Besides, over a dozen insurgents’ hideouts were destroyed and scores of suspects apprehended.

Reports reaching here and also confirmed by the security sources said on Sunday the security forces killed more than twenty alleged terrorists including commanders in two volatile Tribal agencies the Khyber and Kurram.

The sources in the political administration of Kurram agency said as many as 15 alleged terrorists were gunned down by the security forces on Sunday during an operation in Kurram Agency adding in the cross-fire four suspected militants were also injured. Among the deceased, 11 terrorists were foreign citizens, the sources

claimed.

Those killed include Rehman Baba, known for recruiting terrorists and training suicide bombers. Sources said at least 12 terror sanctuaries, including a hideout and weapon depot camp of Jamaat-ul-Ahraar’s commander Wali were also pounded by the forces.

Earlier in the morning the security forces moved down six militants when the artillery went for heavy shelling on militants positions in Loe Shalmaan area of Khyber agency at Pak-Afghan bo-

rder.

The heavy bombardment that was initiated on Friday night, also destroyed the ammunition depot and hideouts of the terrorists. The security sources said many of the hideouts flattened during the shelling belonged to the Jamaat-ul Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan led by one Khalid Khorasani.

On the other hand the Pak- Afghan border at Torkham remained closed on the third consecutive day leading to complete suspension of trade activities between the two countries with particular reference to NATO supplies as scores of twenty wheelers were found stranded on the busy Jamrud road leading to traffic blockade.

In the meanwhile the security forces and the Police continued search and net operation across the province on Sunday and arrested scores of suspects in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Police said at least 40 suspects including 27 Afghan nationals were arrested in combing operation in Peshawar.

The Afghan nationals, according to Police were illegally residing in the area. The combing operation was launched in Badhber airbase area .

Agencies add: Meanwhile, in another operation, five terrorists of banned outfit were killed by Counter Terrorism Department in Layyah town of Punjab. Weapons and explosive material was recovered from them.

In Quetta, the security forces shot dead a ‘most wanted terrorist’ on New Saryab Road in Quetta. Sources said the militant was associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.