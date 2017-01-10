11 peddlers supplying drugs in educational institutions nabbed

Special surveillance teams monitoring gangs involved in heinous crime

Islamabad

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in different operations conducted under an ongoing special campaign, has so far nabbed eleven peddlers involved in supplying drugs in educational institutions.

The special campaign has been launched as per directions of Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who also ordered the District Administration to initiate a concerted campaign against use of narcotics in schools and educational institutions. According to ANF here on Monday, its Special Investigation Cell (SIC) was investigating the accused while intelligence deployed special surveillance teams and informers are also engaged to monitor activities of gangs involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions.

The force also arrested a drug supplier, who was allegedly involved in providing weed (Marijuana) and LSD Stripes/Blotters (Imported High End Drugs) to students of different universities and other institutions.

The accused was kept under surveillance for over three weeks so that he could be rounded up red-handed and was finally arrested with a recovery of 27 tokens of weed and 32 Blotters of LSD worth Rs. 153,100 which he used to distributein a week.

The ANF was also working to check anomalies which provide space to drug peddlers to operate in educational institutions unchecked. In this regard, some institutions have been contacted and given suggestions by ANF for taking administrative action.

Meanwhile, in its countrywide campaign, ANF has seized huge cache of narcotics weighing 12.15 Tons worth Rs 18.5 billion in international market. The operations also resulted in arrest of 14 persons involved in drug smuggling and seizure of three vehicles. The recovered drugs comprised 10.976 Ton Hashish, 1.177 Ton Heroin, 1.7 kg Amphetamine and 850 grams Opium.

ANF Quetta while carrying out a successful intelligence led operation at Qilla Abdullah, seized 10.958 Ton Hashish. According to details, the drug was concealed at an uninhabited site located in area of Killi Ghaiba Zai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. As per preliminary reports, the drug was placed at a cache site for handing over to another narcotics gang for further transportation.

ANF Quetta in another intelligence led operation seized 1.175 Ton Heroin while intercepting a Suzuki Pick-up at Chaman Road, Tehsil Saranan, District Pishin.—APP