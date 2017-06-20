11 outlaws including six Afghans held

The police arrested 11 outlaws including six Afghan nationals involved in dacoities in various areas of city and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

On a tip off, Loi Bher police team headed by SHO Inspector Mehboob Ahmed raided in forest area along G.T road and nabbed six Afghan nationals involved in dacoities.

They have been identified as Imran, Rehan, Sultan, Baseer, Amjad and Hameed while police recovered two pistols and ammunition from them.

Their two days physical remand has been obtained from the concerned court and further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover, police held five other outlaws in possession of two pistols and narcotics while 69 beggars were also arrested.—APP

